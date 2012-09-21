Jeff Davis school board begins search for new superintendent

The Jeff Davis School Board has agreed to begin advertising to fill the parish's soon-to-be-vacant superintendent slot.

The panel voted Thursday to advertise for the position.

Superintendent David Clayton will retire in June 2013 after over three decades in the education system.

School board members plan to make their decision on a new superintendent by the end of the year.

Officials told KPLC that interviews are planned for November.

Clayton has been superintendent since 2008. He was assistant superintendent for four years.

