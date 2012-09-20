Jennings police investigate shooting

Jennings Police are investigating a shooting.

The victim was reportedly shot in the hand.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes told KPLC that around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were investigating a report of shots fire along South Main and Levi Streets.

The gunshot victim had already gone to the hospital where officers met him.

Witnesses told police that the victim was the passenger in a vehicle and was struck after someone fired several shots into the vehicle.

The victim is expected to recover, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything to call the Jennings Police tip line at 275-9002.

