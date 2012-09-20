McNeese names new campus police chief

Former Sequim, Wash., Police Chief Robert Spinks has been selected as the new McNeese State University police chief, succeeding Cinnamon Salvador who resigned in July to take a position with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, according to a news release from the university.

Spinks has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience including positions at the municipal level and in higher education. He holds master degrees in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati and organizational management from the University of Phoenix. He has been an adjunct faculty member teaching criminal justice classes at several colleges for more than two decades and has served as a consultant or trainer to more than 40 city, county and state law enforcement agencies.

He was selected following a nationwide search conducted by a search committee that included representation from faculty, staff and students.

"Mr. Spinks' experience in law enforcement, his understanding of budgets and organizational leadership and his success at implementing service-focused community policing made him a very attractive candidate to the search committee," Dr. Jeanne Daboval, McNeese provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, said.

He came to Lake Charles in August to interview on the McNeese campus. "During his visit, he toured the campus and met with the senior staff, the associate vice president for university services, directors of facilities and public relations and the McNeese police department staff," Daboval said. McNeese President Dr. Philip Williams and Daboval conducted private interviews with him. The McNeese police department and police chief report to Daboval.

Spinks has experience as a police officer and patrol supervisor and served as chief of police in Sequim, Sedro-Woolley, Wash., and Milton-Freewater, Ore., director of public safety at Bellevue College and senior special agent for the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department.

He is a graduate of the FBI Pacific Northwest Executive Command College, a diplomat with the American Board of Law Enforcement Experts and has over 5,000 hours of law enforcement and National Incident Management Command training. He holds numerous law enforcement certifications in Washington and Oregon and has served as instructor in supervision and management, firearms, non-violent intervention, crime prevention, first response-hostage-negotiations, officer survival and defensive tactics and driving.

