Fort Polk collects donations for Isaac victims

Southwest Louisiana has not forgotten about the victims of Hurricane Isaac.

On Tuesday, more donations were dropped off in Sulphur.

All of the donations were collected at Fort Polk.

The soldiers also brought a $4,000 check to benefit the victims.

Fort Polk Garrison Chaplain, Col. Robert Powers, said Fort Polk soldiers and their families were happy to help.

"Fort Polk realizes it's part of a bigger community and we're always telling folks that Fort Polk is the best hometown in the United States of America. We can't do that on our own. We are dependent upon the communities around us, so this is chance to give back some to the good folks of Louisiana who have given so much to us," Powers said.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.