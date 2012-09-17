Shell Beach Drive Bridge at Pithon Coulee to be temporarily closed

The Shell Beach Drive Bridge at Pithon Coulee, Shell Beach Drive, is temporarily closed to traffic for bridge piling repairs.

The existing pilings and abutments will be rehabilitated, officials say.

Detour route signs are posted.

Northbound traffic on Lake Street will be detoured to Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive, north onto Ryan Street, then west onto Clarence Street and its intersection with Lakeshore Drive. Southbound traffic on Lakeshore Drive north of the Shell Beach Drive Bridge will be detoured onto Clarence Street, to Ryan Street, then west on Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive to Lake Street. Park Avenue will be designated as a secondary detour route for traffic.

Weather permitting, the work is scheduled to be completed in approximately two weeks.

