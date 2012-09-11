Fort Polk holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Fort Polk and the Joint Readiness Training Center on Tuesday marked the 11th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 at its Warrior Memorial Park.

Guest speaker was Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael L. Kuk, who worked at Ground Zero in November 2001.

"It is important that we never forget this and that we continue to pass this information and historical infamous event on to the children of our generation," Kuk said.

Bells rang out at the installation's Main Post Chapel at 7:46 a.m. to symbolize the local time of the attack on the North Trade Center Tower, where 1,521 people lost their lives.

The bells rang again at 8:03 a.m., the time of the attack on the South Trade Center Tower, that took the lives of an additional 659 people.

At 8:37 a.m., the bells chimed, honoring the 184 souls lost in the attack on the Pentagon.

The bells chimed at 9:03 a.m., the moment that 11 years ago, 40 passengers and crew members took fate into their own hands in the skies over Pennsylvania with a cry of, "Let's roll."

Also, a mechanical fire alarm was sounded, the kind used in 2001 New York City, which replicated the last alarm answered by 343 New York City firefighters.

