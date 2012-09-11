Purple Heart Recipient Highway designated in Starks

A section of La. 12 was renamed the "Purple Heart Recipient Highway" on Tuesday at a sign unveiling at the intersection of La. 12 and Old River Road.

A reception was at the Starks Memorial VFW Post 4759 at 4402 La. 12 honoring the recipients following the unveiling.

In the 2012 Legislation session, state Rep. Mike Danahay, D-Sulphur, authored a bill that outlined the highway designation.

Armithea Borel, national senior vice president for the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, said the renaming was suggested last year.

"We're very proud of the post. When people drive by, they'll think of the post as well. It's very important to us because our post is here, we're very proud of our post. This way, when people see our post, and they see the Purple Heart signs. We are very, very proud of that. They'll know the pride that we have for those people and we have several from this area. And we want them to know that," she said.

The bill, now Act 121, designates a portion of La. 12 beginning at the intersection of La. 12 and Old River Road, westbound to the intersection of La. 12 and Delbert Clark Road in Calcasieu Parish.

The Purple Heart, a military decoration, is awarded by the president to military members who have been wounded or killed while in service.

