Westlake couple facing charges in juvenile cruelty case

A Westlake couple is facing charges of cruelty to a juvenile, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say 31-year-old Brandon L. Sullivan used duct tape to tie up a 6-year-old boy. He is also accused of biting a 7-year-old boy in the chest area.

Christy Willhite, 27, Sullivan's girlfriend, is accused of witnessing the abuse and not reporting it.

Authorities say they were called to a Sulphur school after receiving a call from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services in reference to abuse.

Upon arrival, detectives observed the 6-year-old with numerous marks and remnants of duct tape all over his body.

Investigators say they believe Sullivan used duct tape to tie the child's hands, wrists and ankles. They say the tape was also put around the child's head.

Sullivan and Willhite were booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center on two counts of cruelty to a juvenile each.

Sullivan's bond was set at $400,000; and Willhite's bond was set at $200,000.

