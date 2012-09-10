LC police looking for suspect in shooting

The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for a reported suspect in a Sept. 7 shooting, according to a news release from the department.

Armonta Hadnot, a 17-year-old black male, is wanted in an incident that police say happened around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7 near the intersection of Rena Street and Harless Street. Hadnot is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities.

Police say Hadnot is about 5-feet, 8-inches and weighs around 130 pounds. He has medium length dreadlocks.

Those with information in the case is asked to call Sgt. Harrell or Det. Gaudet at 491-1311.

