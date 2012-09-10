Jennings man dies in Sunday shooting in Crowley

Crowley authorities are investigating a shooting that left a Jennings man dead.

According to a news release from the Crowley Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of West Seventh Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say that 25-year-old Jonathon Mouton was shot several times by an unknown assailant.

Mouton was reportedly parked in the driveway of a residence with other occupants when the suspect fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, according to police.

Police say one passenger received moderate injuries. The other occupants received minor injuries.

The motive is unknown, according to Crowley Chief of Police K.P. Gibson.

"I want to clarify that this was not a drive-by shooting nor a random shooting. We believe that the shooter, who was on foot, had a motive for this senseless act," Gibson said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-8477 (TIPS) or Crowley Police Investigators at 788-4112.

