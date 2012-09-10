4 accused in Sulphur robberies

Four men are facing charges in connection to two Sulphur robberies, according to a news release from the Sulphur Police Department.

Authorities say the arrests came Sunday following an investigation into the two robberies.

Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said on Wednesday, officers investigated robbery that happened in the area of West Elizabeth Street.

Coats said the robbery victim was injured and brought to a hospital for medical attention. Coats said the victim reported that three black males robbed him and left the scene.

The victim gave a description of the men.

On Sunday, officers received a call for assistance in reference to a robbery in the area of Trailer Street.

The victim of the robbery was also injured and treated on scene, Coats said.

The victim also reported that three black males robbed him and left the scene. The victim also gave a description.

Following an investigation, Coats said detectives determined that the same suspects were involved in the two incidents.

Arrested were 18-year-old Kenneth Peters of Sulphur; 17-year-old Julius Fontenot of Lake Charles; 18-year-old Dorian Thomas of Lake Charles and 18-year-old Raymond Ross Jr. of Lake Charles.

All are facing a charge of second-degree robbery.

