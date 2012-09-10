Man arrested for failure to register as sex offender, second offense

A Lake Charles man has been arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, second offense, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say on Sept. 7, the Sheriff Office's Compliance and Awareness Program Unit (CAP) arrested convicted sex offender Ellis N. Bartie II, 29, and charged him with failure to register as a sex offender, second offense, following an investigation.

Authorities say detectives learned that Bartie had moved without notifying the proper authorities within three days, as required by law for all registered sex offenders.

Authorities say Bartie was also found to be in possession of some marijuana, along with two partially burnt hand rolled cigars containing marijuana.

Bartie, who was previously convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Calcasieu Parish in May 2010 after he reportedly moved without notifying the proper authorities, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Bartie was convicted of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 12 years old in Calcasieu Parish in October 2001.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $150,000.

