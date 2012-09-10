Man found dead in Fenton, foul play not suspected

The body of a man was found Saturday in a wooded area near U.S. 165 and Abbie Fontenot Road in Fenton, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.

Authorities do not believe foul play is involved in the death of 50-year-old Jonathan Gary.

The body has been sent to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office for autopsy.

On Saturday, authorities say they received a call from the constable in Fenton.

The constable had received a call from a passing motorist who spotted the body.

Authorities say Gary was found on the ground near his truck.

Gary had no visible injuries, authorities say.

