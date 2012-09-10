National Day of Remembrance set Sept. 23 in Lake Charles

The Southwest Louisiana Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children will hold its annual National Day of Remembrance at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23.

Victims of homicide will be honored.

The event will be held at the seawall behind the Lake Charles Civic Center.

All survivors and the public are invited to attend.

The event will end with a balloon release with the names and messages to loved ones. You may bring a picture of your loved one to display on our table.

