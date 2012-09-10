Vernon Parish Sheriff warning residents about phone scam

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a telephone scam that has been reported in the area.

According to a news release from Sheriff Sam Craft, authorities have received numerous complaints regarding residents who have been contacted by individuals identifying themselves as representatives of state or federal law enforcement agencies.

Craft said the caller then advises that the agency they represent is investigating an old case or warrant pertaining to the resident.

The caller may also provide a limited amount of personal identifying information regarding the resident and ask the resident to provide additional personal information, Craft said.

During the duration of the call, Craft said the caller will then stress the importance of getting the matter handled and ultimately make an offer to take care of the matter on the resident's behalf if a payment is provided.

Craft said residents should use extreme caution if they receive such a call.

"Never provide any personal identifying information to the caller regardless of whether they seem to already be in possession of some personal information regarding the resident," Craft said.

Craft added that a legitimate agency will serve documentation utilizing a uniformed law enforcement agent or the resident would receive documentation in the mail notifying the resident that they are required to appear in person at a specified court location.

"Many of the individuals initiating calls to local residents are calling from undisclosed locations to include overseas locations. If a resident receives a call of this nature simply hang up and if the caller calls back utilize the call block service provided by your telephone service provider," Craft said.

