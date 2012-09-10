Purple Heart Recipient Highway to be designated Tuesday

A ceremony to mark the designation of a section of La. 12 as the "Purple Heart Recipient Highway" will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of La. 12 and Old River Road.

Following the unveiling, there will be a reception honoring the Purple Heart recipients at the Starks Memorial VFW Post 4759 at 4402 La. 12 in Starks.

In the 2012 Legislation Session, state Rep. Mike Danahay, D-Sulphur, authored a bill that outlined the highway designation.

The bill, now Act 121, designates a portion of La. 12 beginning at the intersection of La. 12 and Old River Road, westbound to the intersection of La. 12 and Delbert Clark Road in Calcasieu Parish.

Signage will be placed along the highway by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The Purple Heart, a military decoration, is awarded by the president to military members who have been wounded or killed while in service.

