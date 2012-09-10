Catholic Charities of SWLA collects items for Isaac victims

The following is a news release from Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana:



Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana is collecting "new" items of use to Hurricane Isaac victims.

These items may be brought to the Catholic Charities office (1225 Second Street in Lake Charles) between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., preferably in boxes or crates for transport on Thursday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 27. Staffing will be available on those two days only.

Needed items (new - not open or used) include cleaning supplies of all kinds – buckets, gloves, masks, mops, brooms, sponges, cleanser, heavy duty trash bags; yard tools – heavy rakes, shovels, crowbars, wheelbarrows; hygiene items in full size quantities—no hotel-size samples; diapers; and insect repellent.

Volunteers who would like to help receive these items should arrive at the Catholic Charities office no later than 1:30 p.m. each day. Call 439-7436 with questions.