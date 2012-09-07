Man held in Aug. 30 Jennings heist, suspected in others

A Jennings man is accused of the Aug. 30 armed robbery of the West Division branch of the Jeff Davis Bank.

According to Jennings Police, based on information collected from evidence and the Tips Line, they arrested and charged Cedric Sinegal, 41, with armed robbery.

Authorities are piecing together evidence they believe ties Sinegal to the robbery at the same bank on April 23.

Authorities said more arrests will be made as the investigation continues.

No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.