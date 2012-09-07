Moss Bluff man, 41, charged with 4th offense DWI

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Sept. 6, around 1:30 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a business parking lot on Luke Powers Road in North Lake Charles regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a truck matching the description attempting to drive out of the parking lot with two flat tires. When deputies approached the truck and spoke with the driver, Dustin B. Monceaux, 41, of Moss Bluff, they detected his speech to be very slow, slurred and incoherent.

After Monceaux performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test, he was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, where he refused to submit to a breath intoxilyzer test.

Monceaux, who was convicted of DWI 3rd in 2005, was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI 4th. His bond is still pending.

CPSO Sgt. Lanny Roberts, Cpl. Michael Abate, and Deputy Phil Middleton were the arresting deputies on this case.