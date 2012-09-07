Child safety seats available Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will hold a free child safety seat event Saturday at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will be present at the hospital's health fair to ensure that people are properly using child safety seats. Authorities say motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children. State law requires every child under the age of 13 to be properly secured, regardless of seating position in a vehicle.

While supplies last, free booster seats will be distributed for children who are between 40 and 100 pounds and less than 4 feet, 9 inches tall. The child must be present to receive the seat.

