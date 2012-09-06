School crossing guard killed in Evangeline Parish

A Thursday crash on La. 10 at La. 376 in Evangeline Parish resulted in the death of an Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office reserve deputy crossing guard, according to Louisiana State Police.



According to Troop I, the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Killed was 60-year-old Reserve Deputy John Granger, of Reddell, who was directing traffic for Vidrine Elementary. Troopers said Granger had been a reserve deputy and crossing guard for the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office for three years and eight months.

Troopers said a 2003 Mazda SUV, driven by 50-year-old Arleen Soileau, of Ville Platte, was traveling west on La. 10 approaching Granger. A 2004 Honda passenger car, driven by 19-year-old Kimberly Fontenot, of Mamou, was traveling north on La. 376 approaching La. 10, according to troopers.

Troopers said Fontenot drove into the path of Soileau's vehicle. The front of Soileau's vehicle reportedly then struck Fontenot's right rear door. After initial impact, Fontenot's vehicle rotated and struck Granger, troopers said.

Granger was pronounced dead by the Evangeline Parish Coroner. Both Fontenot and Soileau were wearing their seat belts and sustained minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers said Granger was wearing an orange reflective vest at the time of the crash.

Troopers do not suspect impairment as a factor in this crash; however, toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers remind motorists about the importance of remaining vigilant as you travel through school zones. Motorists should be aware about reduced speed limits around schools.

