Sulphur man accused in steel theft

A Sulphur man is accused of taking steel from two Lake Charles businesses, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Joseph P. O'Quain, 40, was booked on two counts of simple burglary, two counts of theft over $1,500 and illegal possession of stolen things.

Authorities say that on Aug. 28, deputies were dispatched to Southside Machine Shop and Custom Metal Fabricators regarding two separate reports of theft.

Deputies spoke with the business owners who both reported missing steel.

Over $1,600 of stainless steel piping was reportedly taken from Southside Machine Shop, and over $2,500 of flat stainless steel was reported stolen from Custom Metal Fabricators.

Authorities say that video surveillance from one of the businesses captured a man, later identified as O'Quain, entering the business and stealing items.

On Aug. 29, deputies received a call from a local recycling company advising that O'Quain was attempting to sell the sheet metal that had been reported stolen.

Some of the items have been returned to the businesses, according to the release.

O'Quain's bond was set at $115,000.

Authorities say the investigation continues with additional charges and arrests possible.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.