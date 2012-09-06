Very public 'peeping tom' sought in Wal-Mart incident

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a man accused of peering over the stalls inside the women's restroom at the Wal-Mart on Hwy. 14 in Lake Charles.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, images of the suspect in the case were caught on store surveillance.

Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Deputies were dispatched to the store around 6:25 p.m. following a complaint that a man entered the restroom and was looking over stalls.

Deputies searched the store but were unable to locate the suspect.

The man is described as a white man with dark hair and possibly a mustache. He was reportedly wearing a white plaid shirt, blue jeans and dark tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call CPSO Detective Shannon Chesson at 491-3762.

