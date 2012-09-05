Five arrested in DeQuincy meth lab bust

DeQuincy Police say an anonymous tip led them to a meth lab bust that netted five arrests on Sunday.

That tip led investigators to a home on East Center Street, inside they say found the makings of a meth lab in plain view.

Police arrested five people: 58-year-old Willie Shell, 50-year-old Candy Shell, 26-year-old Jesse Shell, 18-year-old Mary Grace Marcontel and Dylan Statum (age not released), and charged them with creation operation of a clandestine laboratory, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the DeQuincy Police Jail.

Their bonds have not been set at this time

This was the seventh meth lab located by the DeQuincy Police Department in the last 80 days.

