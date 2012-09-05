LC Council to consider 2012-2013 budget next week

The Lake Charles City Council will not be meeting on its proposed operating and capital budget for fiscal year 2012-2013 on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Lake Charles City Council.

The panel was slated to adopt the money plan.

The change in scheduling is due to last week's events surrounding Hurricane Isaac, officials said.

Officials say the budget will be considered at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 at the Central School Arts and Humanities Center at 809 Kirby Street.

Officials say this will give the public and council members more time to review the plan before taking final action.

The city's charter requires the council to take action on the Proposed Fiscal Year 2012–2103 Budget on or before Sept. 15.

"When the city filed the budget, it anticipated the possibility of a special meeting to allow time to make sure the council and the community had an opportunity to review the proposed budget," a news release from the council stated.

The entire proposed budget and letter explaining the key provisions are available for public inspection in the Office of the Mayor located on the 10th floor of City Hall at 326 Pujo Street or at the city's website, www.cityoflakecharles.com. The budget is also available at the following Calcasieu Parish libraries: Epps Branch, 1320 N. Simmons Street; Carnegie Memorial Branch, 411 Pujo Street; and Central Library, at the corner of Ernest Street and West Claude Street.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.