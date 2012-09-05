Sobriety checkpoint set Friday in Calcasieu

Louisiana State Police Troop D and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office plan to conduct a DWI checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 7 from approximately 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Calcasieu Parish.

Troopers say the checkpoint is an effort to combat impaired driving in the area.

Troopers' mission will be to find and remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.

Last year in Louisiana, 43 percent of fatal crashes were alcohol related.

Motorists are asked to remember to designate a sober driver before traveling to any place where alcohol will be consumed.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cell phone or to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

