Jennings police make arrests in burglary ring

The Jennings Police Department has announced three arrests in a reported burglary ring.

According to a news release from authorities, arrested were 31-year-old Robert Earl Simpson Jr. of Port Arthur, Texas; 24-year-old Davis D. Freeman of Ville Platte; and 22-year-old Anthony R. Jones of Jennings.

All face charges of aggravated burglary, felon carrying of an illegal weapon and simple burglary. Simpson was also charged with burglary of a religious building and theft of goods.

Authorities say on Monday evening, they received a call from residents who said several individuals were at a State Street home and were unloading guns, generators and a pressure washer from a car into a home.

Authorities went to the area and spotted the suspect vehicle at a nearby business. They spoke with the individuals that were said to be unloading items.

After being brought to the department, the men reportedly admitted to several burglaries within the city.

Authorities then received permission to search the State Street home and found generators, a pressure washer, numerous guns and other various items that were confirmed to have been taken in numerous burglaries.

During their investigation, detectives learned that the suspects had pawned numerous items in the Lake Charles area. Authorities say the items will be recovered in coming weeks.

