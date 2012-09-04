Share your favorite memories for Grandparents Day

National Grandparents Day is Sunday, Sept. 9.

Mark this special observance by sharing with us a brief favorite memory and a photo of your grandparents.

Include your name and the parish you're from with your submission.

We'll be posting a slideshow and special features on our "Neighborhood" pages.

Some may be featured on our newscast.

Send submissions to allkplcnewmedia@kplctv.com by noon Friday, Sept. 7.

Find your community:

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.