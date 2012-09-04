Residents urged to join conversation on coastal restoration

The Southwest Louisiana community is invited to participate in a conversation about Coastal Restoration and Hurricane Protection. The conversation begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 in the Jean LaFitte Room of the Lake Charles Civic Center located on 900 Lakeshore Drive.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the State Master Plan for Coastal Louisiana from the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

Sen. Mary Landrieu's office will provide information on the RESTORE Act and how it will benefit Louisiana's coast.

Other topics which will be discussed include the environmental economy, information about a current coastal study being conducted in Southwest Louisiana and the U.S. Corps of Engineers coastal protection efforts.

Music and refreshments will begin at 5 p.m. with the community conversation beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is sponsored by the Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion Parish police juries, City of Lake Charles, National Wildlife Federation, National Audubon Society, Coalition to Restore Coastal LA, Lonnie G. Harper & Associates, Inc., and the Chenier Plain Restoration and Preservation Committee.

