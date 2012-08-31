Oakdale man accused of desecrating grave

An Oakdale man is accused of desecrating a grave, among a slew of other charges, according to a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Sam Craft reports that 31-year-old Keith Aaron Hernandez is accused of burning and damaging a grave after a dispute.

Craft said that on Wednesday, deputies received a complaint that Hernandez was making harassing phone calls to three individuals.

Following an investigation, he was arrested on three counts of improper telephone communications. Bond was set at $3,000.

Craft said additionally, on Thursday, deputies received a separate complaint that Hernandez had gone to a local cemetery and damaged a grave.

The discovery was reportedly made by a family member.

"The complainant and members of the decedent's family were extremely distressed over the incident which they did report immediately," Craft said in a news release.

Craft said that deputies found several flower arrangements and decorative items burned on top of the grave site.

Hernandez is additionally facing charges of desecration of a grave, simple arson and criminal mischief.

Bond on those charges was set at $8,050.

Hernandez remains in the Vernon Parish Jail. A hold was placed on him by the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole.

