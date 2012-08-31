FBI seeking information in case of missing Duson girl

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the safe return of Keiosha Marie Felix.

Felix was last seen and reported missing from a residence in Duson on or about April 30, 2012.

She is a 15-year-old, black female, approximately 5'0", weighing around 120 pounds.

She is known to frequent the Veazey area of Lafayette.

Federal authorities say that this is a joint investigation by the FBI, New Orleans Division, Lafayette Resident Agency, the Louisiana State Police, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department and the Duson Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI New Orleans Division, Lafayette Resident Agency, during normal business hours at (337) 233-2164 or after hours at (504) 816-3000.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.