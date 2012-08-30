Sulphur man accused of stealing guns

A Sulphur man is accused of possessing stolen firearms.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Hunter C. Bastian, 20, was charged with 10 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, three counts of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrests came following an investigation into a burglary and theft on Murl Ellender Road in Sulphur.

Authorities say 10 high-powered rifles were taken from the home.

Information led authorities to Bastian. Police searched his home and recovered three of the rifles. They also found ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Authorities are still working toward recovering the other rifles.

Bastian's bond was set at $42,000.

CPSO Detective Chadwick LeJune is the lead investigator in the case.

