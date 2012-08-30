LC man involved in Thursday crash near Carlyss dies

A Lake Charles man involved in a Thursday morning crash south of Carlyss has died, according to Louisiana State Police, Troop D.

Jacob Michael Cormier, 27, died Friday.

Louisiana State Police suspect driver impairment and excessive speed were likely factors in the Thursday crash. Two other people were injured.

La. 27 was closed at Cotton Vincent Road on Thursday for two hours as emergency crews worked to remove two severely damaged vehicles after the collision.

Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson said it happened when a northbound GMC Sonoma driven by Cormier crossed the center line and struck two vehicles. Cormier's passenger, Brandy Anderson, of Westlake, was also injured.

Anderson said neither were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of a southbound truck, 36-year-old Regina Gayle Doyle, was hit head on and suffered moderate injuries. She and a man in a third vehicle, who was not injured, were wearing seatbelts which Anderson says reduce the chance of serious injury or death.

"Our fatal count so far this year has already exceeded all of last year, so people just need to be careful," he said.

The third vehicle in the crash was driven by 19-year-old Dustin Cody Hebert, of Sulphur, who police say steered hard to the right and was able to avoid a head on collision and injuries.

Anderson reminds people of the holiday weekend and says they will increase patrols targeting impaired drivers.

"Labor Day weekend is coming up. It's traditionally a high volume weekend in terms of traffic. We have an increased number of people involved in crashes, many of them alcohol related. So, we ask that everyone not drink and drive this weekend," Anderson said.

Toxicology samples from the drivers will be analyzed.

Brandy Anderson was last listed in serious condition at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Doyle is listed in fair condition at Christus St. Patrick Hospital.

State police say motorists can dial * LSP or 577 from their cell phones to report impaired drivers.

The following is a news release from Troop D State Police regarding Thursday's crash:

Critical Injury Crash in Calcasieu Parish

On August 30, 2012, shortly after 8:00 a.m., troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 27 near Cotton Vincent Road south of the community of Carlyss in Calcasieu Parish. The crash resulted in two critical injuries and one moderate injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 1999 GMC Sonoma driven by 27-year-old Jacob Michael Cormier of Lake Charles was traveling north on LA 27 when the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline and traveled into the path of southbound 2007 GMC Sierra driven by 19-year-old Dustin Cody Hebert of Sulphur. Hebert steered hard to the right and was able to avoid a head-on collision. The vehicle Hebert was driving was struck on the driver's side near the rear. Hebert, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

A 2006 GMC Sierra driven by 36-year-old Regina Gayle Doyle of Sulphur was traveling south behind the vehicle Hebert was driving and was struck head-on by the vehicle Cormier was driving. Doyle was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Cormier and a passenger in his vehicle, 35-year-old Brandy Anderson of Westlake, were transported from the scene with critical injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Driver impairment and excessive speed are suspected to be factors in the crash.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

Cormier will be charged with driving left of center and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.

The Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the busiest travel periods as the summer season is ending. Motorists are encouraged to designate a safe and sober driver before heading to any location where alcohol will be consumed. The Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies have received funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to increase patrols targeting impaired drivers throughout the holiday weekend. To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone or to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Seatbelts substantially reduce the likelihood of serious injury or death in the event of a vehicle crash. Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions. Buckle up Louisiana. Every trip. Every time.





