SOWELA to be closed Thursday

SOWELA to be closed Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

SOWELA campuses in both Lake Charles and Jennings (Morgan Smith site) will be closed on Thursday.

Faculty and staff will not report.

Officials say a decision will be made by 5 p.m. Thursday as to whether the campuses will reopen on Friday.

