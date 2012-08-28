Authorities investigate attempted carjacking in Starks

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office authorities are investigating an attempted carjacking that was reported following an incident on Hwy. 109 in Starks.

According to a news release from Chief Deputy Joe Toler, on Monday, deputies were contacted by a Starks man who said that at approximately 11 a.m. Monday, he was traveling south on Hwy. 109 when he encountered a couple in a small, white car parked on the shoulder of the road with the hood up.

Toler said the man stated that he pulled in behind the car, got out and met the man who was standing in front of the vehicle. The man said he was told by the couple that the vehicle was running hot.

The man told deputies that the woman got out of the car and jumped into his truck.

The man told deputies that he ran back to his truck and grabbed his handgun as the woman was attempting to drive off.

The man said the woman then exited his truck and ran back to the car. The couple then reportedly sped off north bound on Hwy. 109.

The victim described the man as being a white male with short hair. He was reportedly wearing blue jeans and no shirt. The victim stated the man had tattoos on his upper body.

The woman is described as a white female with blonde hair with brown highlights wearing blue jeans and a tank top. No other information is known.

Anyone who may encounter a similar situation is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at once at 337-463-3281 or 1-800-259-2776. Authorities say do not stop unless you positively know the occupants.

