Beauregard Parish schools to close Wednesday

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

All Beauregard Parish Schools will be closed Wednesday due to potential wind issues associated with Hurricane Isaac.

"The safety and security of our students, particularly concerning travel to and from schools in high wind weather conditions, is of paramount importance," officials said in a news release.

Plans are to reopen all schools at regular times on Thursday.

