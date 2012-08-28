McNeese State will close Wednesday

Due to the possibility of heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph, classes at McNeese State will be closed on Wednesday.



Essential personnel in critical areas will be notified today by their supervisors if they are to report to work on Wednesday. Students and all other personnel are strongly encouraged to stay off roadways.



A decision about re-opening on Thursday will be made by 6 p.m. Wednesday.



Housing, Rowdy's Cafeteria and the Convenience Store will remain open for resident students. The University Police Station will remain open. University police will patrol the campus according to their normal schedule.



Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.