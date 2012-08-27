Isaac: Closures and cancellations

Here are the following closures, cancellations KPLC has received:

STATEWIDE:

State government offices to remain closed statewide Thursday

Due to continuing dangerous conditions caused by Tropical Storm Isaac, Commissioner of Administration Paul Rainwater announced that Louisiana state government offices will remain closed Thursday, August 30.

State officials continue to monitor the weather, road conditions, power outages, and flooding, and this announcement may be updated.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty or those who should report to alternative work sites if necessary.

This message will be emailed to state employees. In addition, state government employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated with information regarding office closures and re-openings: 1-800-360-9660 or 225-342-0498.

For all the latest information on Tropical Storm Isaac, residents are encouraged to visit emergency.louisiana.gov.

CALCASIEU:

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

All offices of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office housed at the Magnolia Life Building at 1011 Lakeshore Dr. in Lake Charles will be closed Thursday due to a power outage in the building.

This closure will affect the Tax Office, Accounting, and Human Resources.

The offices are expected to re-open Friday at 8:30 a.m.

14th JDC:

14th Judicial District Court (Calcasieu), including offices of judges, clerks and the district attorney, will be closed Thursday.

American Cancer Society Making Strides event:

The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer School Kickoff Reception scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for next Thursday, Sept. 6. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at Treasures of Marilyn's. For any questions, call 433-5817.

Town of Iowa:

The visioning forum that was slated for 6 p.m. Thursday in Iowa has been canceled. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.

CAMERON:

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has closed Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Cameron Parish in advance of landfall of Hurricane Isaac.

In addition to the Rockefeller site, the following areas are also closed: The Acadiana Conservation Corridor, Atchafalaya Delta, Attakapas, Biloxi, Elm Hall, Grassy Lake, Hutchinson Creek, Joyce, Lake Boeuf, Lake Ramsey, Manchac, Marsh Island, Maurepas Swamp, Pass a Loutre, Pearl River, Pointe au Chenes, Pomme de Terre, Salvador-Timken, Sandy Hollow, Sherburne, Spring Bayou, State WMA, Tangipahoa, Thistlethwaite, Tunica Hills and White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area.

JEFF DAVIS:

In Jennings:

District court in Jennings has been canceled for Thursday. The court is closed on Thursday.

ALLEN PARISH:

The 33rd Judicial District Court judges' offices closed at noon Wednesday and will remain closed until regular hours on Friday.