Jury selection in DeRidder murder trial underway

Jury selection began Monday in 36th Judicial District Court in the trial of the Pitkin man accused in the 2009 slaying of a DeRidder woman.

Billie Jo Weldon is charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of killing Kimberly Ann Stephens, whose body was found in August 2009 off Granberry Road near U.S. 171 in the Pleasant Hill community.

Investigators said the body had been there for more than a day.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office determined that Stephens, 27, died of head trauma.

