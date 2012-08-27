Flags stolen from Heritage Square in Sulphur

Sulphur Police are seeking information in connection with flags that were stolen from Heritage Square in Sulphur.

Officials say on Sunday, between 10 p.m. and midnight, someone went to Heritage Square and stole seven 3'x5' American flags, one black "FDNY/MIA" flag, one black "POW/MIA" flag and one camouflage colored Iraqi Freedom flag.

Additionally, one flag pole was stolen and two poles were damaged.

The flags were on display at the intersection of Ruth Street and Cypress Street, for the upcoming "Stars and Stripes in the Park" event to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S.

Sulphur Police are asking people to contact them if they can help identify the suspect or suspects, or have any information about the stolen flags.

Any information leading to the identity of this suspect would be helpful. You are asked to call the Sulphur Police Detective Division at 337-527-4550.

