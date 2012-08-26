Officials urge Cameron residents to take preliminary precautions

Cameron Parish officials are advising residents of lower Cameron and those who live in flood prone areas of the parish to take all preliminary precautions and finalize their evacuation preparation plans due to Isaac's potential threat.



Residents are asked to monitor the weather situation closely.



"Due to the uncertainty of the storm track, residents are advised to monitor their local radio and television stations, NOAA weather radio and social media for broadcast concerning a threat or any future development for Cameron Parish," the release states.



Officials say that residents living near waterways, rivers, bays, areas that flood from above normal high tide water rises or in campers should take "preliminary precautions" and should have a plan to evacuate the area or relocate to a sturdy structure if necessary.

