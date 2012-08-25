Jennings police seize $1M worth of pot in I-10 stop

The Jennings Police Department made a traffic stop Friday evening that resulted in the seizure of over 500 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $1 million.

According to a news release from Deputy Chief Danny Semmes, it was the largest marijuana bust for the newly formed "Directed Patrol Unit" since its creation over a year ago.

Arrested were 31-year-old Trenell M. Clark of New Orleans and 24-year-old Gardnell T. Clark of Houston. Both were booked in the Jennings City Jail on drug-related charges.

Semmes said around 6:42 p.m. Friday, the unit's canine officer stopped a Chevrolet Avalanche that the two were in on I-10 eastbound for a traffic violation.

The officer interviewed both Trenell M. Clark and Gardnell T. Clark and grew suspicious when their stories did not make sense, Semmes said.

The officer asked for permission to search their vehicle.

Semmes said 18 large bundles of marijuana were found under the covered bed area of the truck.

