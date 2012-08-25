Lake Charles man sentenced for child pornography production

A Lake Charles man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, 31-year-old William Anthony Landry was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi in federal court in Lake Charles.

Minaldi also sentenced Landry to a lifetime of supervised release.

Landry pleaded guilty in February to production of child pornography.

Documents filed with the court prior to the sentencing reflect that Landry took sexually explicit pictures of a 2-year-old girl.

According to court officials, when Landry was confronted about the girl's images contained on his memory card, he admitted that he had taken the images and that he was just "curious."

"Too many children are victimized by predators that target the most vulnerable among us - our children. My office, along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, will continue to ensure that justice is served through prosecution and pursuit of heavy sentences for the individuals who seek to victimize children," Finley said.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker.

