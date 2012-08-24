History of Calcasieu courthouse subject of C-GOV documentary

In Celebration of the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse this month, C-GOV is presenting a 30-minute documentary on the history of the celebrated structure in downtown Lake Charles.

The program, Calcasieu Parish Courthouse: A Colorful History, will air four times daily at 8:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and 2:30 a.m. today, Aug.24, through Friday, Aug. 31.

The courthouse was dedicated in August 1912, and has been placed on the Federal Register of Historic Buildings.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury built the courthouse after the previous structure was destroyed by the great fire of 1910 in downtown Lake Charles.

Production for the program was an intensive task for a considerable amount of time, researching and documenting the history, architecture and renovations of the building during its first century, including features of noted famous trials held there.

It also lightheartedly delves into ongoing rumors that the courthouse is haunted.

The documentary is the work of the C-GOV staff, primarily Production Specialist Margaret Higgins and features commentary by numerous local historians and preservationists as well as current and former parish employees.

The C-GOV channel can be found on: Suddenlink Cable in Calcasieu, channel 5, Cameron Communications Digital cable, channel 99, Mediastream Cable, channel 61, and at www.cppj.net.

