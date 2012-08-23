Hospital official says Moss Regional cuts will be minimal

The impending employee layoffs at Moss Regional won't be until the end of September, and the number of employees that will be let go is still unknown.

Interim Administrator of Moss Regional Jimmy Pottorff told the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday that hospital cuts forced by state budget slashes will be minimal.

"As far as our core services, we'll be able to continue our primary and specialty care outpatient clinics, surgical services which are inpatient, and elective and day surgeries, and our emergency room will continue to operate," Pottorff said.

"We are going to probably have some staff reductions but as far as services, we are going to do everything we can to continue those services for Southwest Louisiana," he continued.



Pottorff spoke about the notice that employees received Wednesday regarding the layoffs.

Pottorff said the hospital sees close to 120,000 outpatients annually. He said when cuts are made, it becomes difficult to accommodate all the patients who need care.

"I think that's a reality that we are going to have to deal with as far as doing more with less, as far as that kind of the environment now," he said. "And I think it will be an impact on us, but we're going to roll up our sleeves and do what we do everyday and make it work."

Pottorff said when it comes to their limited budget, they are looking at ways of getting more money through grants and other funding.

"I think it's going to cause us to realize different alternatives of funding and looking at different resources that might be available that we haven't looked at before and different partnerships," he said.

And even though the times are tough right now for the hospital financially, Moss Regional is still going to operate and care for every patient, Pottorff said.



