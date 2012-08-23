Nine arrested in Sulphur drug raid

First row: Jimmy Ray Ledet, Chris Primeaux, Jonathan Cade McLemore; second row, Debbie Sue Racca, Ryan Jacob Richard, Heather Denice Heath; third row, Melissa Ann Bridges, Thomas Clifford Reinhardt and Roxanne Lognion (Source: Sulphur Police Department)

A Wednesday drug raid in Sulphur, the result of eight months of investigation, has netted nine arrests with more expected, according to a news release from the Sulphur Police Narcotics Division.

Authorities say all of the suspects are Sulphur residents.

The following are those facing charges:

Roxanne Lognion, 24, white female, of East Burton Street, was booked into the Sulphur City Jail on two counts of distribution of marijuana and the illegal use of CDS in the presence of a minor. Bond was set at $5,500.

Jimmy Ray Ledet, 39, white male, of East Burton Street, was booked on a charge of distribution of CDS schedule III drugs. Bond was set at $15,000.

Jonathan Cade McLemore, 23, white male, of White Olene Drive, was booked on charges of distribution of CDS schedule III drugs and distribution of CDS schedule IV drugs. Bond was set at $12,000.

Heather Denice Heath, 35, white female, of Edgar Street, was booked on charges of distribution of CDS schedule I drugs and distribution of CDS schedule II drugs. Bond was set at $17,500.

Chris Primeaux, 33, white male, of East Elizabeth Street, was arrested and booked on distribution of synthetic marijuana. Bond was set at $6,500.

Ryan Jacob Richard, 20, white male, of Majestic Pines Street, was booked on charges of distribution of CDS schedule III drugs and distribution of CDS schedule IV drugs. Richard's bond was set at $12,000.

Melissa Ann Bridges, 41, white female, of East Burton Street, was booked on charges of distribution of CDS schedule III drugs and distribution of CDS schedule IV drugs. Bond was set at $10,000.

Debbie Sue Racca, 50, white female, of East Burton Street, was booked on two counts of distribution of CDS schedule III drugs, distribution of CDS schedule IV drugs. Bond was set at $14,000.

Thomas Clifford Reinhardt, 29, white male, of East Burton Street, was booked on a charge of distribution of marijuana. Bond was set at $4,000.

