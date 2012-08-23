DeRidder man indicted on sex charges

A DeRidder man was indicted Thursday by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury on three child sex crimes and three cruelty to a juvenile counts.

Darren J. Racca, 41, was arrested in June following an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Racca is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a female between 2004 and 2005 when the girl was 7-years-old.

Racca, earlier this month, was arrested on additional charges stemming from a separate case.

