DeRidder man indicted on sex charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DeRidder man indicted on sex charges

Darren J. Racca (Source: CPSO) Darren J. Racca (Source: CPSO)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A DeRidder man was indicted Thursday by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury on three child sex crimes and three cruelty to a juvenile counts.

Darren J. Racca, 41, was arrested in June following an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Racca is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a female between 2004 and 2005 when the girl was 7-years-old.

Racca, earlier this month, was arrested on additional charges stemming from a separate case.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly