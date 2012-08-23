Hwy 27 in Creole now open after cement truck accident - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hwy 27 in Creole now open after cement truck accident

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Hwy 27 in Creole is now open in both directions after an accident involving a cement truck.

No one was injured in the wreck.

