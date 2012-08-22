Leesville woman accused of "doctor shopping"

A Leesville woman is accused of "doctor shopping" and faces several drug charges, according to a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft said agents with the Vernon Narcotics Task Force arrested 32-year-old Dycie O. Havens on Aug. 17 following an investigation into a claim that she had been peddling prescription narcotics in the parish.

Craft said investigators determined that Havens was "doctor shopping," traveling to various doctors and obtaining narcotic medication which she would then sell.

Craft said when Havens was located, she was found to be in possession of illegal prescription drugs.

Havens was booked on one count of distribution of schedule II narcotics, one count of distribution of schedule IV narcotics and one count of possession of schedule III with intent to distribute.

Bond in the case was set at $65,000.

Havens remains in the Vernon Parish Jail.

