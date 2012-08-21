Robbery suspect arrested after chase in Jennings

A robbery suspect was arrested Tuesday night after a chase in Jennings.

Jeremy Ashworth, of Basile, was arrested by Jennings police on driving violations including aggravated resistance by flight.

Ashworth faces charges from St. Landry Parish authorities stemming from his alleged involvement in a Eunice robbery. He faces charges of second-degree robbery, aggravated robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

Jennings police said Eunice authorities contacted them about a robbery. They were told the suspect's vehicle was registered to a Jennings resident.

Jennings police reportedly spotted the suspect's car at a gas station. An officer tried to make contact with the suspect, but he fled on foot.

Ashworth was arrested after a chase and a struggle in a residential area.

To add to his charges, a handicapped person was found in the suspect's car. The suspect was supposed to be caring for the handicapped person, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

